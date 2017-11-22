Taye Diggs Takes A Tour of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area for #FindYourPark Series!

Taye Diggs is all smiles while joining the National Park Foundation for a tour of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday (November 21), which is only minutes away from Las Vegas.

The 46-year-old Empire actor’s visit was part of the #FindYourPark Parks 101 series, which explores lesser known stories of national park sites for the 101st birthday of the National Park Service.

Taye‘s day included a variety of activities on and around the lake with National Park Service Rangers, including exploring the Hoover Dam and Black Canyon.

