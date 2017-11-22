Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 5:57 pm

Robert Pattinson Suits Up for 'Good Time' Premiere in Athens

Robert Pattinson looked sharp at the premiere of his movie Good Time in Athens, Greece!

The 31-year-old Twilight alum stepped out for the event held at the Village Cinemas on Wednesday (October 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

He was joined by some of the film’s crew.

Rob‘s performance in the crime drama has earned him a Film Independent Spirit nomination. (Check out the full list of nominations for the awards show before it airs on March 4).

ICYMI, check out photos of Rob sightseeing around the city.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

