Wed, 22 November 2017 at 6:31 pm

Nina Dobrev Preps for Thanksgiving With a Dance Workout!

Nina Dobrev Preps for Thanksgiving With a Dance Workout!

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Nina Dobrev made sure to get in a good workout before feasting!

The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress was spotted enjoying a sweat sesh at a dance studio on Wednesday (November 22) in Los Angeles.

She wore a black shirt, ripped blue jeans, white sneakers, and an olive green zip-up jacket on her way inside, completing her look with a pair of oversized shades.

Nina carried a blue bag with all of her gear in it.

Nina just wrapped filming on her upcoming film Dog Days. ICYMI, check out some final set photos she shared.
