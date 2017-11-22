Wed, 22 November 2017 at 6:29 pm
Laura Dern Shows Off Her Bikini Body on the Beach in Malibu!
Laura Dern has never looked hotter!
The 50-year-old Emmy-winning actress showed off her hot bikini body while spending the day at the beach on Wednesday (November 22) in Malibu, Calif.
Laura was spotted snapping some photos and chatting on the phone as she enjoyed some fun in the sun with her family in friends.
Up next on Laura‘s film slate is the highly anticipated Stars Wars: The Last Jedi.
Stars Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.
