Wed, 22 November 2017 at 3:25 pm
Kim Zolciak's Daughter Says She's Pregnant, But...
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching its A Happy Yule Log special TODAY (November 22) at 5pm ET/PT. The special features 24 hours of merry and bright holiday music to set the tone for a perfect holiday. Happy the Cat and Happy the Dog, Hallmark’s own rescued and adopted pets, will adorably stretch out and cozy up by the fire while you listen to your favorite holiday tunes, wrap presents, and cook a sumptuous holiday feast.
