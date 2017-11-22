Jude Law to Star in 'Captain Marvel' Opposite Brie Larson

Jude Law is set to join the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie Captain Marvel!

The 44-year-old actor is reportedly in negotiations to play the male lead opposite Brie Larson in the upcoming film, according to Variety.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-directed Half Nelson, will direct the movie and Ben Mendelsohn will play the villain.

Brie will play Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who is involved in an accident, during which she gains superpowers of strength, energy project, and flight after her DNA is fused with an alien’s.

Captain Marvel has a release date set for March 8, 2019.