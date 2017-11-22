James & Dave Franco Were Nervous to Premiere 'Disaster Artist'

James Franco and his brother Dave Franco are bringing Disaster Artist to London!

The brothers stepped out at a screening of the film on Wednesday (November 22) at the Picturehouse Central in London, England.

James directed and Dave starred in the movie, which follows the behind-the-scenes making of Tommy Wiseau‘s film The Room, considered to be one of the worst movies ever made.

Earlier in the day, the brothers stopped by the Lorraine show, where they revealed why they were nervous about premiering the movie.

“[Tommy] decided that he didn’t want to see our film until we premiered it. The first time he watched it, he was with a 1,000 other people who were watching him watch himself onscreen,” Dave explained.

James added, “He was wearing dark shades, we kept looking down the row at Tommy and he just sat there with a blank face.”