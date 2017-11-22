Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2017 at 4:16 pm

Garrett Hedlund Carries Giant Stuffed Tiger Around the Neighborhood

Garrett Hedlund walks around the neighborhood while holding a giant stuffed tiger on Tuesday (November 21) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actor supported Discovery’s Project CAT by showing his stripes to save the tigers. The project hopes to double the population of tigers by 2022. Currently, there are only 4,000 tigers left in the wild.

Garrett can currently be seen in the new movie Mudbound, which is streaming on Netflix. The film has been getting a ton of Oscars buzz!
