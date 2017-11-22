Emmy Rossum & Husband Sam Esmail Pass Out Thanksgiving Dinners at LA Mission

Emmy Rossum cozies up to husband Sam Esmail as they take part in the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday afternoon (November 22) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by fellow actress Minnie Driver along with Nick Cannon who brought his adorable 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

During the event, the stars helped other volunteers pass out Thanksgiving meals and canned goods to the homeless and needy in honor of tomorrow’s holiday.