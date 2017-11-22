Chrissy Metz Opens Up About Her Character's Loss on 'This Is Us'

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on the mid-season finale of This Is Us.

On Tuesday night’s episode of This Is Us, Chrissy Metz‘s character Kate suffers the devastating loss of her unborn child with her fiance Toby (Chris Sullivan).

After the mid-season finale aired, Chrissy opened up about her character’s loss with Entertainment Weekly.

“We found out the middle of the summer when we had our meeting, and, ooooph, of course I was devastated. More so for the audience, because I think they are rooting for Kate and Toby as a relationship for so many reasons,” Chrissy said. “And that it’s a story line that needs to be addressed on network television — not just because of pregnancy, but because of plus-size pregnancy and it’s an unconventional relationship, they’re not married, they’ve just moved in together.”

Chrissy went on to say that she found this story line challenging because she has never experienced the loss of a child and she wanted to make her character’s pain as pure as possible.

“I did process what it would feel like to go through this alone and feel like nobody would understand you, so I used that in the process of just being really in my own head, or in Kate’s own head about it all, and overanalyzing it and feeling inadequate and just being hormonally a wreck because your body still thinks that you’re pregnant,” Chrissy continued. “So just trying to have empathy for Kate, and this beautiful piece of joy that Toby and her had and then it was taken from her. I just tried to stay authentic in the heartache and also the process of grief because everybody processes grief differently.”

The second half of season two of This Is Us will air in early 2018.

You can read more from Chrissy‘s interview at EW.com.