Zoe Kazan Cried Until 2 Hours After 'Call Me By Your Name' Ended

Zoe Kazan looks great in her mini dress while attending a screening of Call Me By Your Name on Friday night (November 10) in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old The Big Sick actress was joined at the AFI Fest screening by one of the film’s stars Timothee Chalamet, as well as her pal Morgan Saylor.

Zoe took to Twitter to express how she felt about the film, including how she couldn’t stop crying.

“i went to CALL ME BY YOUR NAME & it’s a good thing these pictures were taken beforehand because now my face is covered in mascara,” she wrote with photos from the red carpet.

“i started crying when elio’s foot touched oliver’s & i essentially didn’t stop until 2 hours after the movie had ended 👋🏼,” Zoe added.

