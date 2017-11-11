The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

The Weeknd seems to have moved on from his relationship with Selena Gomez and he was spotted on a date with none other than one of Justin Bieber‘s former flames!

The 27-year-old singer was seen leaving a party with Yovanna Ventura on Friday night (November 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Abel and Yovanna sat in the back seat of the car following a party at a mansion.

“The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night,” a source told Us Weekly. “They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.”

“He was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night,” the source added.

Selena and Justin seem to have rekindled their relationship and were spotted out and about several times together over the past couple weeks.