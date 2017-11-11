Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 5:42 pm

Taylor Swift Loves This Woman's Traffic Report Using Her Lyrics!

Taylor Swift Loves This Woman's Traffic Report Using Her Lyrics!

A newscaster based in St. Louis did the traffic report on Friday (November 10) while using Taylor Swift‘s song titles and lyrics to explain the conditions… and the singer loved it!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to share the video and how much she enjoyed watching it.

“My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettiger,” Taylor tweeted with a link to the video.

“OH. MY. GOSH!!!!!! Talk about a @greatdaystlouis!!” Laura responded. When someone said they wished they could see her head explode from the tweet she said, “Ohhhh, it EXPLODED!!!! About seven times!!!!! Tears and a phone call to mom!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr