Robert Pattinson Keeps It Casual While Out to Lunch With Friends

Robert Pattinson stepped out to enjoy a meal with some friends.

The 31-year-old Twilight alum was spotted out and about on Friday (November 10) in Studio City, Calif.

He wore an olive green t-shirt, grey jacket, and purple sneakers.

Last weekend, Robert wore sneakers with his suit while accepting the Maverick Award during the 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia for his work in the movie Good Time, which has been earning him Oscar buzz.

ICYMI, Robert recently called off his engagement with FKA Twigs after almost three years together.