Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 6:34 pm

Robert Pattinson Keeps It Casual While Out to Lunch With Friends

Robert Pattinson Keeps It Casual While Out to Lunch With Friends

Robert Pattinson stepped out to enjoy a meal with some friends.

The 31-year-old Twilight alum was spotted out and about on Friday (November 10) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robet Pattinson

He wore an olive green t-shirt, grey jacket, and purple sneakers.

Last weekend, Robert wore sneakers with his suit while accepting the Maverick Award during the 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia for his work in the movie Good Time, which has been earning him Oscar buzz.

ICYMI, Robert recently called off his engagement with FKA Twigs after almost three years together.
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson keeps it casual while out to lunch with friends 01
robert pattinson keeps it casual while out to lunch with friends 02
robert pattinson keeps it casual while out to lunch with friends 03
robert pattinson keeps it casual while out to lunch with friends 04
robert pattinson keeps it casual while out to lunch with friends 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr