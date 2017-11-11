Priyanka Chopra & Sofia Vergara Join Elizabeth Chambers for Jewelry Event

Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra snap a photo with event host Elizabeth Chambers at the David Webb x Stop Cancer charity event on Friday (November 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Nazanin Boniadi and fashionista Louise Roe.

“Grateful for the most supportive friends and everyone who joined me @davidwebbjewels in support of @stopcancerla last night. ✨ Shop until the 17th for a portion of proceeds to benefit this incredible cause,” Elizabeth wrote on Instagram.

FYI: All of the ladies are wearing David Webb jewelry.