Sat, 11 November 2017 at 7:36 pm

Prince Harry & Prince William Suit Up to Cheer on Rugby Teams

Prince Harry & Prince William Suit Up to Cheer on Rugby Teams

Prince Harry and Prince William looked sharp as they supported their rugby teams today!

Harry, a patron of the Rugby Football Union, stepped out for the Rugby Union International match between England and Argentina at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday (November 11) in London, England.

He met with volunteers from the Commonwealth War Grave Commission (CWGC), the official charity at the match, to honor WWI and WWII veterans.

Meanwhile, William checked out the Wales v Australia Autumn International rugby match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

William, a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), spent time with the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, which supports rugby players and their families who have been severely injured while playing in Wales.
Photos: Getty
