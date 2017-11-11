Top Stories
Sat, 11 November 2017 at 1:57 pm

Meryl Streep Channels Miranda Preistley for Meeting with Anna Wintour (Video)

Meryl Streep Channels Miranda Preistley for Meeting with Anna Wintour (Video)

Meryl Streep gives Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour a kiss hello while arriving in her office for an interview!

The three-time Oscar-winning actress played the role of Miranda Priestley in the movie The Devil Wears Prada, a character that was inspired by Anna.

In a video for her Vogue cover story, Meryl arrives at the office in a similar manner to the way Miranda arrived at the Runway office in the beginning of the film. She even takes her coat off and hands it to the assistant in a way that gives a nod to her beloved character.

During the interview, Anna asked Meryl to name the most challenging woman she has ever played. When Meryl jokingly motioned to Anna, the editor replied, “No, no. We’re not going there!”


Meryl Streep Meets Anna Wintour at Vogue
Photos: Vogue
