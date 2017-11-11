Kristen Stewart Rocks a Crop Top for Spa Day With a Friend

Kristen Stewart showed off her toned tummy in a crop top during her weekend spa day!

The 27-year-old Personal Shopper actress was spotted heading to the spa with a friend on Saturday (November 11) in Los Angeles.

Kristen paired her grey crop tank with blue jeans and black and white sneakers, completing her look with her signature lock necklaces.

The night before, Kristen looked red-hot at the 2017 American Cinematheque Award Presentation in Beverly Hills, where she helped honor Amy Adams, her co-star in the movie On the Road.