Kristen Stewart Matches Her Eye Makeup to Her Red Hot Dress

Kristen Stewart walks the red carpet at the 2017 American Cinematheque Award Presentation on Friday (November 10) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress was on hand to help honor Amy Adams, her co-star in the movie On the Road.

Amy joked about their relationship on set while at the event.

“I was lactating through my dress. She was cool, just smoking and I’m trying to be cool with the young girls while I’m lactating,” Amy said (via Deadline).

Kristen looked red hot in her outfit that evening with her eye makeup matching her dress!

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress.