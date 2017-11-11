Helen Mirren Wants to Play Donald Trump: 'I'd Be So Funny!'

Heads up to producers and casting directors out there – Helen Mirren wants to play Donald Trump and we think it should happen!

The Oscar-winning actress has embraced the idea of getting to play the current President of the United States, who she compares to a Shakespearean character.

“I’d be so funny as Trump,” Helen said (via THR). “I love it. I’ve almost got the hair! I mean what a fascinating character. What an extraordinary character. I mean that’s a character isn’t it, the real thing? I would say real life is so much more interesting than anything you can make up, you know. But you know, a fantastic sort of slightly Shakespearean character. He may have a Shakespearean fall, I don’t know but you know, he is an extraordinary character.”

Helen says it wouldn’t be too hard to penetrate his psychology and get into the deeper roots of the character.

“I don’t think that would be too difficult to penetrate quite honestly,” she added. “You look at the upbringing. You look at the schooling, the father, the mother. I don’t know much about Mr. Trump’s background, but if I was to play him, I would definitely start there. You have to start with the child, and the child is very much in Trump.”