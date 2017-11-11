Hailey Baldwin Shares Rainy Day Bikini Photos From Brazil

Hailey Baldwin is a vision while attending the Carolina Herrera celebration on Friday night (November 10) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 20-year-old has been spending the last few days in the South American city and is making the most of her trip.

Earlier in the week, Hailey didn’t let the weather get in her way of enjoying some time in the water. She shared a couple of bikini photos by the ocean with the rain coming down.

“mind is here,” she captioned the photos. Check them out below!

The week before, Hailey dolled up in an LBD while attending the #REVOLVEawards.