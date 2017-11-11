David Beckham Hangs Out with Son Brooklyn During NYC Trip

David Beckham suits up and ties his hair back while attending an event to celebrate his Tudor Watch campaign on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

The 42-year-old former soccer player is a brand ambassador for the company and he was celebrated by the brand at the event.

David was spotted the next wearing a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants while arriving at JFK Airport for a flight out of town.

During his trip to the Big Apple, David of course made time to hang out with his son Brooklyn, who is studying photographer at the Parsons School of Design. “Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don’t look happy at all lol 😂 😂😂😂😂 @brooklynbeckham,” he captioned the below Instagram photo.