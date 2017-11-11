Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Moretz Go for Saturday Morning Coffee Run

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz bundle up while going for a coffee run on Saturday morning (November 11) in New York City.

The on-again couple kept warm with their hot beverages while hanging out together on the brisk day in the Big Apple.

Chloe is currently filming the movie The Widow in New York and she was seen riding a bike around the West Village that day for a scene.

It was announced this week that Chloe dropped out of promoting her film I Love You Daddy following star Louis C.K.‘s admission to sexual misconduct with several women.