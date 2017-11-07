Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson is speaking out about the bizarre and controversial comment that Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron made about her on Monday night’s show.

While judge Carrie Ann Inaba was speaking about Witney‘s performance with Frankie Muniz, she commented that Frankie “almost lost control of Witney.”

Tom replied by saying, “I’m guessing he’s not the first guy who’s lost control of Witney.”

People on social media, as well as in the audience at the taping, were not thrilled with the comment.

“I think it was just Make Witney Uncomfortable Day,” Frankie told reporters according to EW.

“Yeah, I guess,” Witney affirmed. “I don’t know, you guys. I didn’t really get it at first because I was like, I don’t really get what that means, but yeah, thanks. Thanks for whatever that was.”

“But I’m just going to brush it off,” she continued, “and I hope you guys do too.”