Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 9:03 pm

'The Voice' 2017: Top 20 Contestants Revealed for Playoffs!

'The Voice' 2017: Top 20 Contestants Revealed for Playoffs!

We’re finally a week away from the live shows on The Voice‘s 13th season and the Top 20 contestants have been revealed!

The judges – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus – had to narrow the competition from the Top 32 down to the Top 20 during the knockouts and they had help from guest adviser Kelly Clarkson.

During the live playoffs, the judges will likely have the opportunity to bring back one contestant each as in past seasons. The Top 24 will then be cut in half to determine the Top 12.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 20…

Photos: NBC
