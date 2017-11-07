Taylor Swift Officially Shares 'reputation' Track List After Leak
Taylor Swift has officially shared the track list for her upcoming album reputation with just three days until release day!
The song titles leaked online on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) after someone posted a photo of the album packaging on Twitter.
Among the songs on the album is a track called “End Game,” which features Ed Sheeran and Future.
There are 15 songs in all on the album, including the four tracks we’ve already heard – “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Ready for It,” “Gorgeous,” and “Call It What You Want.”
1. …Ready For It?
2. End Game (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)
3. I Did Something Bad
4. Dont Blame Me
5. Delicate
6. Look What You Made Me Do
7. So It Goes…
8. Gorgeous
9. Getaway Car
10. King of My Heart
11. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
12. Dress
13. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
14. Call It What You Want
15. New Year’s Day