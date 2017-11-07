Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 10:00 pm

Taylor Swift Officially Shares 'reputation' Track List After Leak

Taylor Swift Officially Shares 'reputation' Track List After Leak

Taylor Swift has officially shared the track list for her upcoming album reputation with just three days until release day!

The song titles leaked online on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) after someone posted a photo of the album packaging on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

Among the songs on the album is a track called “End Game,” which features Ed Sheeran and Future.

There are 15 songs in all on the album, including the four tracks we’ve already heard – “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Ready for It,” “Gorgeous,” and “Call It What You Want.”

Click inside to see the full track list…

You can see the full track list below!

3 days until #reputation

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

1. …Ready For It?
2. End Game (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)
3. I Did Something Bad
4. Dont Blame Me
5. Delicate
6. Look What You Made Me Do
7. So It Goes…
8. Gorgeous
9. Getaway Car
10. King of My Heart
11. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
12. Dress
13. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
14. Call It What You Want
15. New Year’s Day
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr
  • Shell

    What was the point of getting her lawyers to threaten everyone if they didn’t take it down then putting it up herself a few hours later?

  • Lisa

    Huh when did her lawyers threaten someone for posting the track list??

  • Rosegardens

    The track list makes it easier for pirates to steal her music.

  • Rosegardens

    There was never any lawyers. Twitter took it down. The fans reported the people to the appropriate sites. That big world wide sales reporting organization had Twitter take it down.

  • Rosegardens

    They were no lawyers, not from Taylor’s end.

  • Shell

    Perez Hilton is reporting on his site and FB that her lawyers/record company sent him a letter to take it down and posted it as proof.