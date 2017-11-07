Nicole Kidman Gets Into the Holiday Spirit at an Event in Paris
Nicole Kidman gets festive for the holidays at the Le Printemps Christmas decorations unveiling on Tuesday (November 7) in Paris, France.
The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress helped cut the ribbon to launch the holiday season at the store.
Nicole has several movies on the release slate for next year – The Upside for March 9, Boy Erased for September 28, and Aquaman for December 21. We can’t wait to see some footage from the films!
FYI: Nicole is wearing a Fendi look.
