Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 9:27 pm

Nick Jonas Dramatically Reads 'Missed Connections' Stories from Craigslist - Watch Now!

Nick Jonas is trying to keep the romance alive for total strangers.

The 25-year-old singer teamed up with W Magazine to dramatically read some stories from the “Missed Connections” section on Craigslist.

“Missed Connections” allows users to post personal ads to give them a second chance to meet up with strangers they once encountered.

In the video below, Nick really gets into character as he reads brush encounters between strangers in on the subway, in frozen yogurt shops, and in the back seat of an Uber.


Nick Jonas Reads Missed Connections
