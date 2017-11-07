Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 10:24 pm

Luke Bryan & Thomas Rhett Pose with Their Wives at BMI Country Awards

Luke Bryan & Thomas Rhett Pose with Their Wives at BMI Country Awards

Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett hit the red carpet with their wives while attending the 2017 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (November 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The guys were joined at the event by their respective spouses, Caroline Boyer and Lauren Atkins.

Some other country artists in attendance included Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, and Jon Pardi.

A bunch of country artists will be hitting the stage on Wednesday night for the 2017 CMA Awards, which will be broadcast live on ABC. Make sure to tune in and check JustJared.com for full coverage.
Photos: Getty
