Tue, 07 November 2017 at 6:14 pm

Lindsey Vonn & Kenan Smith Split After One Year of Dating

Lindsey Vonn & Kenan Smith Split After One Year of Dating

Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend of one year, Kenan Smith, have called it quits.

The 33-year-old Olympic skier confirmed her relationship with Kenan, a former NFL assistant coach, back in November 2016.

The split was amicable and sources cite their busy schedules as the reason for the breakup.

“Unfortunately, their busy schedules ultimately took a toll on the relationship,” a source told People. “It was amicable and they are still friends. Lindsey is laser-focused on her training for the upcoming Olympics and is leaving the country for several months to start competing.”
  • Cool Boots

    Lindsey has such pretty hair.

  • Fryar Morvant

    He’s definitely better looking than Tiger… but maybe he wasn’t packing as much heat!!!

  • cafeast

    Mudshark with low hanging beef curtains cannot find a black man big enough to stuff her gaping manhole.

  • Shlomo Teittleman

    she must be very difficult to deal with