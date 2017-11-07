Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 11:28 pm

Liam Payne Says He & Cheryl Cole Get Into Rap Battles at Home!

Liam Payne Says He & Cheryl Cole Get Into Rap Battles at Home!

Liam Payne is opening up about life at home with Cheryl Cole!

During a recent interview with the Big Top 40 radio show, the 24-year-old “Bedroom Floor” singer said that he and his 34-year-old singer girlfriend get into rap battles at home!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of LiamPayne

“To be honest with you we have rap battles in the kitchen, we have dance battles, I learn new moves all the time,” Liam said. “Our kitchen is a wonderful place and sometimes food gets cooked there as well.”

Also pictured inside: Liam Payne greeting fans outside of his hotel on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne says he cheryl cole get into rap battles 01
liam payne says he cheryl cole get into rap battles 02
liam payne says he cheryl cole get into rap battles 03
liam payne says he cheryl cole get into rap battles 04
liam payne says he cheryl cole get into rap battles 05
liam payne says he cheryl cole get into rap battles 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTAR
Posted to: Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr