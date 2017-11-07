Liam Payne Says He & Cheryl Cole Get Into Rap Battles at Home!

Liam Payne is opening up about life at home with Cheryl Cole!

During a recent interview with the Big Top 40 radio show, the 24-year-old “Bedroom Floor” singer said that he and his 34-year-old singer girlfriend get into rap battles at home!

“To be honest with you we have rap battles in the kitchen, we have dance battles, I learn new moves all the time,” Liam said. “Our kitchen is a wonderful place and sometimes food gets cooked there as well.”

Also pictured inside: Liam Payne greeting fans outside of his hotel on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) in New York City.