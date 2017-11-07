Keith Urban Honored with Champion Award at BMI Country Awards 2017

Keith Urban poses on the red carpet with his medal while attending the 2017 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday (November 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 50-year-old country singer was honored with the Champion Award.

“Not only is Keith Urban one of the most talented and prolific songwriters in the industry, but he’s also a true humanitarian,” BMI’s VP Jody Williams said in a statement. “The BMI Champion Award recognizes his contributions to the music community and his tireless efforts to bring attention to important causes that directly affect the next generation of songwriters.”

Keith will be attending the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, where he is nominated for four awards, including Entertainer of the Year.