Katherine Heigl & Sandra Oh's Characters Returning 'In Spirit' for 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode

Some familiar faces will be returning for Grey’s Anatomy‘s 300th episode…kind of.

Characters strongly resembling former core cast members Katherine Heigl, Sandra Oh, and T.R. Knight will be checking in to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after a roller coaster accident for the nostalgia-filled episode.

“Episode 300 is going down kind of like memory lane,” James Pickens Jr. – who plays Dr. Richard Weber – recently told E! News. “We’ll see some actors who come into the hospital after a horrific accident who remind us of Izzie and George and Cristina Yang.”

“They found three remarkable actors … When I came and I saw them, I said, ‘Wow,’ because they were such integral parts of the success of the show and such amazing talents in their own rights, so we miss them very much,” James continued. “So it will be nice for the audience to say, ‘Oh wow, there they are.’”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 300th episode airs this Thursday, November 9 at 9pm ET on ABC.



Grey’s Anatomy 14×07 Promo