Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee is speaking out about the rumors that she is dating music producer David Foster.

The 33-year-old actress and singer and the 68-year-old music mogul have been spending a lot of time together lately, but she’s playing down the reports that they’re a couple.

“I’m pretty single. I had a relationship with my lead actor on my show [Elyes Gabel] that was almost two years… But I haven’t had anything super serious since,” Katharine told Health about her current status.

Kat was asked about when David‘s daughter Erin Foster called her “step mom” in an Instagram post.

“So we were sitting there at the table, and she said, ‘Do you wanna, like, do a thing?’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ So I mean, we were in on it. She’s so funny—I mean, you saw what she wrote about ‘my parents.’ Truly, you think that’s how she’d announce it? On Instagram?” Kat said.

“[David and I are] very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time,” she added. “I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

Pictured inside: Katharine and David out for dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Monday night (November 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.