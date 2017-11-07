Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 9:19 pm

Kate Bosworth Wears Four Stylish Outfits for One Day of Press

Kate Bosworth Wears Four Stylish Outfits for One Day of Press

Kate Bosworth is busy promoting her upcoming National Geographic limited series The Long Road Home and she stepped out in four outfits on Tuesday (November 7) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress kicked off the day in a green suit while appearing on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. She changed into a bright outfit for an appearance on Harry.

Kate then wore a one-shoulder top for another press opportunity and later looked chic in a black dress at the Stand Up for Heroes event at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

FYI: Kate is wearing a green Coach suit with Anita Ko jewelry. She then changed into an Oscar de la Renta jacket and yellow pants with an Edie Parker clutch. She later wore Mother jeans with a Roger Vivier clutch and shoes. At the event she wore a Rochas dress, Roger Vivier shoes, a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch, and de Grisogono jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 01
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 02
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 03
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 04
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 05
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 06
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 07
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 08
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 09
kate bosworth wears four stylish outfits for one day of press 10

Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
Posted to: Kate Bosworth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr