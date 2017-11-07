Jennifer Garner Takes Her Pet Chicken Regina George for a Walk - See the Photo!

Jennifer Garner now wants to be called “Chicken Lady”!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (November 6) to introduce fans to her pet chicken Regina George – named after Rachel McAdams‘ character from Mean Girls.

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time. Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck,” Jen captioned the below photo while walking Regina.

