Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 8:57 pm

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Pet Chicken Regina George for a Walk - See the Photo!

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Pet Chicken Regina George for a Walk - See the Photo!

Jennifer Garner now wants to be called “Chicken Lady”!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (November 6) to introduce fans to her pet chicken Regina George – named after Rachel McAdams‘ character from Mean Girls.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Regina George

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time. Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck,” Jen captioned the below photo while walking Regina.

Check out the hilarious photo below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr
  • Shlomo Teittleman

    a cute chicken photo wont help her escape her reputation