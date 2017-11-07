Danica Roem Elected as First Openly Transgender Legislator in the United States

Danica Roem is making history tonight – she is the first openly transgender person to be elected to the state legislature in the United States.

The Democrat defeated Bob Marshall, who is considered to be one of the most anti-LGBTQ politicians in the country, to become the delegate-elect for Virginia’s 13th House of Delegates district.

Marshall once said that Roem “is a guy who thinks he’s a girl who wears a dress.”

Democrats are also celebrating the elections of Phil Murphy in the New Jersey governor’s race and Ralph Northam in the Virginia governor’s race.