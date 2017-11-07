Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 10:06 pm

Chrissy Teigen Joins Freida Pinto & Zendaya at Forevermark Jewelry Event

Chrissy Teigen Joins Freida Pinto & Zendaya at Forevermark Jewelry Event

Chrissy Teigen hits the red carpet for the launch of Forevermark Diamond‘s new Tribute collection on Tuesday night (November 7) in New York City.

The 31-year-old model went sexy in a black lace dress for the jewelry company’s event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

Other stars at the event included actresses Zendaya and Chloe Moretz and her brother Trevor Duke-Moretz along with models Ashley Graham and Halima Aden.

The weekend before, Chrissy stepped out in style for the 2017 #REVOLVEawards.

15+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 01
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 02
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 03
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 04
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 05
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 06
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 07
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 08
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 09
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 10
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 11
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 12
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 13
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 14
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 15
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 16
chrissy teigen joins freida pinto zendaya at forevermark jewelry event 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Graham, Chloe Moretz, Chrissy Teigen, Freida Pinto, Halima Aden, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr