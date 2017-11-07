Chrissy Teigen Joins Freida Pinto & Zendaya at Forevermark Jewelry Event
Chrissy Teigen hits the red carpet for the launch of Forevermark Diamond‘s new Tribute collection on Tuesday night (November 7) in New York City.
The 31-year-old model went sexy in a black lace dress for the jewelry company’s event.
Other stars at the event included actresses Zendaya and Chloe Moretz and her brother Trevor Duke-Moretz along with models Ashley Graham and Halima Aden.
The weekend before, Chrissy stepped out in style for the 2017 #REVOLVEawards.
