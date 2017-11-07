Top Stories
Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Ed Westwick Rape Claim Being Investigated by LAPD

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Katharine McPhee Sets the Record Straight on David Foster Dating Rumors

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Witney Carson Responds to Tom Bergeron's Controversial Comment on 'DWTS'

Kim &amp; Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Kim & Kanye Just Sold a House for $17.8 Million - Look Inside!

Tue, 07 November 2017 at 6:27 pm

Chris Evans Shares Video of His Dog Singing & Fans Think Jenny Slate is There Too!

Chris Evans Shares Video of His Dog Singing & Fans Think Jenny Slate is There Too!

Chris Evans has a special bond with his dog Dodger and he often shares videos and photos of the pet pooch on social media.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 7) to share a video of Dodger singing along to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and it’s too adorable.

“This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in,” Chris tweeted with the clip.

Chris was joined in the room by a female friend that fans are identifying as his possibly on-again girlfriend Jenny Slate thanks to her distinct laugh!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Chris Evans, Jenny Slate

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr
  • Just Saying

    Chris Evans is that really cool friend who has this sh*tty ex he ends up coming back with because he’s too nice to say no.

  • Adeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

    I hope Chris Evans is the next Hollywood sleazebag to be exposed 🙏🙏🙏 his closest is overflowing with bones at this point. Jenny Slate used to make rapey jokes about other women before cleaning up her act so you can tell how Chris’ mentality works like.

  • Shell

    There was a BG item about the two of them today on the AGC site saying she posted a selfie of her in one of her co-stars trailers lying on his bed looking very cosy to piss him off, somethign she does often, they argued and he went to the set. Not sure if it’s true but if she is with him again all of a sudden, there could be something in it.

  • Maria Urena

    I wish he would stop being so lazy going back to famewhorish ex-girlfriends. I guess he doesn’t think that he deserves any better and that’s just sad.