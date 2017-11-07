Chris Evans Shares Video of His Dog Singing & Fans Think Jenny Slate is There Too!

Chris Evans has a special bond with his dog Dodger and he often shares videos and photos of the pet pooch on social media.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 7) to share a video of Dodger singing along to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and it’s too adorable.

“This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in,” Chris tweeted with the clip.

Chris was joined in the room by a female friend that fans are identifying as his possibly on-again girlfriend Jenny Slate thanks to her distinct laugh!