Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 4:21 pm

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Donate $5 Million to Tyrese Gibson

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Donate $5 Million to Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson‘s money issues are being solved thanks to a generous donation from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 38-year-old entertainer is in the middle of a custody battle with his ex-wife Norma, who accused him of assault. He was investigated by the Department of Child and Family Services, but no criminal charges against him will be pressed.

“When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat,” Tyrese wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Tyrese has been very public about the custody battle, but it seems he will be more silent about it now thanks to a request from the Smiths.

“You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….. The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.” he wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
will jada pinkett smith donate 5 million to tyrese gibson 01
will jada pinkett smith donate 5 million to tyrese gibson 02
will jada pinkett smith donate 5 million to tyrese gibson 03
will jada pinkett smith donate 5 million to tyrese gibson 04
will jada pinkett smith donate 5 million to tyrese gibson 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jada Pinkett Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Will Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr