Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer were seen out together in Paris, France over the weekend!

The pair are rumored to be dating though never confirmed the news publicly. They were seen holding hands and checking out some sights on Friday (November 3) in the City of Light!

If you missed it, last month, Charlie was held at LAX Airport and wasn’t allowed in the country. Allegedly, Charlie had drugs with him, and he was sent back to the UK. He has since apologized for the incident.

See all the photos below…