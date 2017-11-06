Ryan Reynolds Comments on Blake Lively's Unrecognizable Look for New Movie

Blake Lively looks totally different for her role in the upcoming movie Rhythm Section and her husband Ryan Reynolds has commented on the new look!

Ryan took to Instagram and shared a photo that was snapped of Blake on set on Monday (November 6) in Dublin, Ireland.

“#nofilter,” Ryan wrote as a simple caption.

The film, about a woman who seeks revenge against those who killed her family in an airplane crash, also stars Jude Law. The movie will be released on February 22, 2019.

