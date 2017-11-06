Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 4:44 pm

Rosie O'Donnell Is In Love with Woman 22 Years Her Junior

Rosie O'Donnell Is In Love with Woman 22 Years Her Junior

Rosie O’Donnell is dating someone who is 22 years younger than her – and she’s in love!

“It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me,” the 55-year-old comedian told The Howard Stern Show on Monday (November 6). “It’s a very trippy thing.”

“I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” she continued. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’ ”

However, Rosie said she’d never get married again.

“You knew [ex wife] Michelle [Rounds], and that was a very troubled situation,” Rosie continued. “And for me, being 55, I just think I would rather stay in it for love and not have to deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it shouldn’t work out.”

Michelle died of an apparent suicide in September.
Photos: Getty
