Miley Cyrus Writes Passionate Call for Unity After Texas Shooting

Miley Cyrus has taken to social media to write a passionate call for unity and gun control in America following the devastating shooting at a Texas church.

“My dreams have become nightmares & those nightmares, reality … This isn’t fair, this isn’t right, this isn’t just, this isn’t human! This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN! I am heartbroken & embarrassed. Mortified by our country & its sh-tty system, lack of control/laws! This does NOT HAVE or NEED to happen! It’s devastatingly disgusting!” Miley wrote on Instagram.

Miley‘s post caused some controversy among fans after she called out the terrorist act “by a white American man.” She then defended her comments in another post.

“You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a ‘WHITE AMERICAN MALE’ terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured!” she wrote.

Miley then shared a slideshow of photos of her dad Billy Ray Cyrus and brothers Braison and Trace. “Just a few of my favorite WHITE AMERICAN MALES …. I do NOT & refuse to generalize or stereotype!” she said.

