Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 4:20 pm

Kristen Stewart Grabs a Green Juice to Go in Los Angeles

Kristen Stewart Grabs a Green Juice to Go in Los Angeles

Kristen Stewart and a pal were seen out and about together this weekend grabbing a pick-me-up.

The 27-year-old actress and her friend stopped by Qwench Juice Bar to grab a green juice to go on Saturday afternoon (November 4) in the Los Angeles area.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

If you missed it, check out photos of Kristen heading to watch the Dodgers vs Astros World Series game on Halloween.

See the newest photos of Kristen Stewart heading to grab a green juice below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart green juice 01
kristen stewart green juice 02
kristen stewart green juice 03
kristen stewart green juice 04
kristen stewart green juice 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kristen Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr