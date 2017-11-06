Kristen Stewart Grabs a Green Juice to Go in Los Angeles

Kristen Stewart and a pal were seen out and about together this weekend grabbing a pick-me-up.

The 27-year-old actress and her friend stopped by Qwench Juice Bar to grab a green juice to go on Saturday afternoon (November 4) in the Los Angeles area.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

If you missed it, check out photos of Kristen heading to watch the Dodgers vs Astros World Series game on Halloween.

See the newest photos of Kristen Stewart heading to grab a green juice below…