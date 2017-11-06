Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 2:50 pm

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Share a Stunning Wedding Photo

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Share a Stunning Wedding Photo

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are giving fans an inside look at their wedding with a stunning photo taken moments after they said “I do.”

The 25-year-old model and the 34-year-old Houston Astros baseball player tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Italy on Saturday (November 4).

Kate and Justin both took to Instagram to share the wedding photo, snapped by photographer KT Merry.

“I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” Kate wrote as the caption.

“Happy wife happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together! @kateupton #justmarried,” Justin captioned the pic on his account.
kate upton wedding photo

Photos: KT Merry
