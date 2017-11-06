Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 6:09 pm

Jason Momoa Confirms Secret Wedding, Calls Out Leaker

Jason Momoa Confirms Secret Wedding, Calls Out Leaker

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he and longtime love Lisa Bonet tied the knot in a secret wedding back in October!

The couple has been together for well over a decade and they have two children together: Lola, 10, and Nakota-Wolf, 8.

“I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a–hole leaked it and I will find you,” Jason told ET about his wedding being a secret.

“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” Jason added. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”
Photos: Getty
