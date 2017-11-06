Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 3:40 pm

Fergie Gets Liev Schreiber to Sing With Her at Private Concert!

Fergie Gets Liev Schreiber to Sing With Her at Private Concert!

Fergie pulls Liev Schreiber on stage and gets him to sing along during her private concert at the Cove Resort at Atlantis Paradise Island on Saturday night (November 4) in the Bahamas.

The 42-year-old singer performed a private show to celebrate the opening of the new, ultra-luxury resort.

The opening weekend was star-studded with guests like Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields, Anthony Mackie, Karolina Kurkova, Zosia Mamet, and more in attendance.

Fergie got glam in a silver dress that same night for another event at the resort.
