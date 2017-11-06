Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 3:42 pm

'DWTS' Trio Night 2017 - Songs & Dances for Week 8!

'DWTS' Trio Night 2017 - Songs & Dances for Week 8!

It’s trio night on Dancing with the Stars!

Each celeb will be dancing two dances tonight. The first, with their partner, the second, a past DWTS contestant will be joining each of the contestants and their pro partner.

Then, each team will partner with a past DWTS celeb for their trio dance, and perform a cha cha, jive, salsa, jazz or rumba. The trio dance scores will be combined with the celebrity’s individual dance scores for a final tally.

At the end of the night, based on scores and votes from last Monday, one couple will be eliminated.

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Waltz – “Both Sides Now (Torch Songs)” by Years & Years
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Viennese Waltz – “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Quickstep – “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Samba – “Morning Drums” by Gregor Salto
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Charleston – “Bad Boy Good Man” by Tape Five (feat. Henrik Wager)
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Argentine Tango – “Down” by Marian Hill

Click inside for details on the trio dances now!
