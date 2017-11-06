Dakota Johnson Steps Out After Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debut

Dakota Johnson was all smiles after giving fans the first look at Fifty Shades Freed!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted while heading into Milk Studios for a photo shoot on Monday morning (November 6) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota was reportedly taking photos for a new Gucci campaign.

Earlier in the day, the first trailer for Fifty Shades Freed was released and it definitely did not disappoint!

Make sure to check out the steamy new trailer and let us know what part has you most excited!

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on February 9, 2018.